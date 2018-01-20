Buddha’s Not Talking
He looks out from the shelf while I consider
manure, sharp knives and the hagfish’s second
heart, or whether odors differ in texture when a dog
retraces his steps through the park, and do they really
lose themselves or just quickly shed their pasts,
forever moving towards now. Sometimes I say hello,
but truthfully we seldom interact, unless I bump his
shoulder when retrieving one of the books leaning
against him, and then it’s only a quick “sorry” on my
part, and a stare on his, perhaps a slight nod if
I’ve not yet had coffee. I fear I’ll never grasp
the difference in having and being, that my true
nature has splattered on a trail and the dogs will
sniff it and lift their legs in acknowledgment,
or perhaps acceptance of the infinite, with wisdom
far beyond my reach, before moving on to disquisitions
about soil and fragrance and the need to justify art
with decimal points. Yesterday I roasted chicken, moved
books, sipped ale. Today I’ll sweep, discard papers and
wonder if I’ll become what I think, whether reincarnation
will be cruel or kind. Either way, Buddha’s not talking.
* * *
“Buddha’s Not Talking” first appeared in July 2017 at Blue Bonnet Review.
With gratitude to editor Cristina Del Canto for taking this piece.
Buddha and St. Francis have conversations in my front yard, I’m certain of it. Wish they’d continue when I approach. Maybe they’re sparing me from thoughts I might become?
That must be it!
Despair not Robert, he moveth and speak in mysterious ways. I love this Robert. Makes me mindful of all the charms and trinkets we pack into our lives which soon become part of the furniture.
I hope to avoid becoming part of the furniture… 😄
Oh so wonderful 🙂 The trees are not talking either, I suppose, but they spark so many conversations…! 😉
Oh, the trees are definitely talking! I just need to find the right interpreter.
ahh…the poet’s mind…aptly illustrated.
It does jump around a bit… 🙂
It reads like part letter, part zuihitsu, and part poem. Nice work!
Thanks, Daniel. Jumbled thoughts and a pen. Shaken AND stirred. Ha.
Jumbled thoughts to one man are another man’s Tsurezuregusa… desu ne!
Well, the orderly has often been cause for dismay.
So, I hear reincarnation is making a comeback…
Again and again!
I agree with you, agree with you, agree with you, don’t agree with you, agree with you, agree with you, have no idea what you are talking about, agree with you…
Yes, yes, are you kidding me, yep, yeah, wtf, yes…
I love this. The marvelous mundane has a meet and greet with spiritual silence. ❤️✨🌈🙏🏻
Thanks, Lorien. There’s much to be said for silence and the mundane!
Avatars, gods & all them sorts, very rude to be so quiet, if you ask me.
I would worry if I started hearing them…
i’d have some angry queries,
No doubt!
“do they really
lose themselves or just quickly shed their pasts,
forever moving towards now”
a rare gem in my opinion…bringing such thoughts to life
is reason enough for this poem to live forever.
You are very kind. Thank you!
