Bone to Bone
He claims two sides frame every story.
I count three, sometimes more,
believing in multiplicity,
threats concealed
but never
buried. A dust devil twists across the path.
What ascends, what dies?
Heat, ashes. A shadow’s flesh.
The earth, restraining all.
“Bone to Bone” first appeared here in June 2016.
Nice shape to this one. And now I’m wondering if ascension equates to death or salvation….
It just might depend on the wind!
Clever use of numeracy, wish i could count.
Fingers and toes, fingers and toes!
But how many do i have?
Post a photo on your blog and let the readers decide. Surely a consensus would be reached.
Terrific idea.
I’m full of them. Or full of something, as my wife might say… 😀
Wind maybe? But then I’m happy to be full of weather.
Yeah, that’s it. Uh huh.
