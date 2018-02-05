Mockingbird
Withdrawn, it unfolds
to another
voice, like that
of a child lost in the wind.
Or, lonely, it rises from its place
and sings, only
to return and start again.
The pleasure we accept derives from
the knowledge that we are not alone.
Each morning we walk out and sit
by the stones, hoping to observe some
new patterns in his life. What we
see is an answer. What we hear is no song.
* * *
“Mockingbird” made its first appearance here in January 2015. It was written
in the 1980s, probably around 1987-1989.
This reminds me to take comfort in all discoveries. Thank you Rob
We often disregard or forget to include the “little things,” which seem, in the end, to be not so little after all.
Sort of achingly lonely, yet comforting at the same time. Beautiful.
Thanks, Amy. Birds evoke so much!
Robert,
A delight to drink morning tea, and read Mockingbird this morning.
elaine
So pleased to hear this, Elaine. Thank you.
Beautifully written! 🙂
Thank you, Brenda!
So good to know we’re not alone. Thoughtful as always Bob.
Yes, it is!
Reading this is calming and infuses me with mindful gratitude.
Thank you, Diana.
masterful melancholy
