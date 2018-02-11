Poem Swallowing Itself

Reading aloud—

people turn their heads

and step back, never

imagining what lies behind,

expecting neither snakes

nor bear traps nor other ambush.

Beginning where one ends, or

continuing a conversation

over decades, the truth

rises then subsides,

like soaring vultures or

cubes in scotch whiskey.

Measuring volume by

glance, the poem shivers,

opens its mouth wide.

“Poem Swallowing Itself” first appeared here in April 2016.