The Language of Birds

(for Lydia)

Something thrown beyond

light: a stone,

words. The language of birds

evades us but for the simplest

measure. And how can we comprehend

those who live with the

wind when our own

bodies seem far away? In the darkness

certain sounds come clearer, as if in

absence one finds strength, the evidence

gathered with every breath. Speech is,

of course, not the answer. We release

what we must, and in turn are released.

* * *

This first appeared on the blog in April 2015 – another oldie dug out of a folder. I wrote it for my niece perhaps twenty-eight years ago, and don’t believe it was ever published. It felt good to finally release it to the light and air.