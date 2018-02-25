Vent Ahead, Read With Caution

Heather Curran, teacher extraordinaire, tells us why she’s not taking a gun to school.
I went into teaching because I am relatively non-confrontational. Now, talk to my brother and he’ll tell you that I started everything when we were children. That’s probably correct. I can’t remember. Doesn’t matter. I’m not a kid anymore.
I’m an almost 46 year-old woman with two biological children and at least a hundred adopted. I believe in compassion and goodness. I believe in random acts of kindness. I believe in saying my mind when I see something or someone beautiful. I know that this might be weird. But if I see a beautiful person, I am going to say something. We live in a world saturated with unkindess, or at least we could. But not on my watch. Not in my corner.
I just finished teaching the Holocaust. I made a point of talking about people who chose compassion and goodness over atrocity and evil. My biggest regret right…
Teacher husband, teacher daughter, teacher friends–we all agree.
Arming teachers is insane. What comes next? Arming students? I’m sure the NRA would relish the opportunity to sell more guns.
It is totally insane! More guns?
And it doesn’t even pretend to address shootings outside of schools–unless armed teachers are supposed to be everywhere except their classrooms?
I suppose we’ll have to arm the entire populace. Perhaps we’ll be able to purchase rocket launchers and hand grenades at our local convenience store.
😦
Thanks Robert for the article. Who’s in charge of brains and common sense over there. Just return the guns, return the bullets, and stop all the fucking bullshit.
Brains and common sense seem to be found in our teens these days, and not our politicians, who are consumed by greed.
Hmmm, Greed, I’ve yet to write anything about the word greed, maybe I don’t know enough about the subject. Oh, maybe it’s greedy of me to expect the politicians to have some “decency”.
She says it well! Thanks, Robert, for sharing.
She does, indeed!
What a fine post–thanks for sharing, Robert.
