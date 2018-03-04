The Politics of Doors Posted on March 4, 2018 by robert okaji The Politics of Doors With every doorway, decisions. Accept, deny. Turn. How to resist the ajar, the barely closed? Is what emerges expelled or escaped, free or released? Resistant as always, I swivel, pause to inhale. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
How to get in? How to get OUT!!
Ah, yes. Of course I always look for windows. 🙂
Wow! You opened the door to imagination and possibilities.
All it takes is a little crack…
Reblogged this on On My Feet.
Thanks for reblogging!
Thank YOU for the fine work, as always.
I’m working on a photography project about doors and this piece really spoke to me and would be a perfect pairing with the photos.
If I keep moving forward with it, I’ll contact you about the possibility of using your words (with full attribution).
Be well!
That sounds wonderful!
Yes, decisions. Continue looking back, or move forward?
My default is set at moving forward, but with occasional glances back, if only to see what’s overtaking me. 🙂
That’s a good strategy.
I wouldn’t know what else to do.
“I swivel,
pause to inhale.”
Excellence, Robert. The title is an eye-catcher too.
Thanks, Tre. I am fortunate in knowing that a few opened doors changed my life for the better. Of course I wonder if I should have tried other doors, too…
You’re most welcome. I think that’s the beauty of life–us knowing that the doors we needed were open when we were ready to walk through them. Peace, Robert.
So true, Tre. So true.
Doors trigger all sorts of inner openings and closings … curiosity usually pushes me push an ajar door a bit wider open. Sometimes, though, intuition declares a swivel! Taking doorway as metaphor, voting someone into office indeed = decision, indeed merits several swivels and inhales. There are those candidates/incumbents I’d like to shut and lock the door on … not the door they would choose.
Oh, I hear you, Jazz!
The opening of doors
is politics by any other
means of entry.
As is the closing!
love the back and forth.. I almost get visual of swinging door. 😉
Wrote this for my brother who was always slamming doors: https://redbearx.com/2017/09/12/hark-door-hart/
Beautiful. Spun out of almost nothing.
I explain my leaving doors open as that is welcoming. I only close as an indication of keeping out. That’s quite a metaphor you have produced here
