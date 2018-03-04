The Politics of Doors

The Politics of Doors

With every doorway, decisions.
Accept, deny. Turn.

How to resist the ajar,
the barely closed?

Is what emerges
expelled or escaped,

free or released?
Resistant as always,

I swivel,
pause to inhale.

24 thoughts on “The Politics of Doors

  6. Doors trigger all sorts of inner openings and closings … curiosity usually pushes me push an ajar door a bit wider open. Sometimes, though, intuition declares a swivel! Taking doorway as metaphor, voting someone into office indeed = decision, indeed merits several swivels and inhales. There are those candidates/incumbents I’d like to shut and lock the door on … not the door they would choose.

