The Daily Celebration
Life here is good, but sometimes scary. My community has been rocked by four explosions, four bombs meant to maim and kill. Sunday’s occurred just a few miles from my home of 34 years, and it seems that the package that exploded overnight some sixty miles south of Austin at the FedEx facility in Schertz (coincidentally just a few miles from my sister’s house), was sent from the nearby FedEx store that I frequent. All this is to say that no matter how we try, we ultimately control little. Each day, each step, could be our last. Thus I pledge to celebrate today’s breath, to speak kind words and do no harm. To listen, to taste, to see. To feel, to thank.
That incessant buzz around the mountain laurel hummingbirds are back!
I’m so sorry for the fear and grief that has shaken your home. 😟
Thanks very much. We certainly live in interesting times!
Interesting??? minorities are being killed by a psycho who is leaving bombs on their porches..and you call this interesting. God help us from apathetic souls like you.
Interesting, as in the curse “May you live in interesting times,” Steph, not as in how wonderful that others are being blown up. You jumped to a conclusion rather quickly, thinking the worst of someone who has given you no reason to think so.
I saw a post yesterday from a FB friend in Austin saying everyone was staying inside and it was very scary.
I hope they catch the person or people doing this.
Yes, celebrate life–and the hummingbirds.
I refuse to hide and will conduct business as usual. But it’s not like I go out much anyway. 🙂
so beautiful… remaining positive in the face of this world’s evils is the only way! but so hard sometimes…
I don’t know why I’m still here, but I plan on making the best of my allotted time.
I agree! I believe its all we can do and if everyone did it, so simple but so hard, the world would be a safe and wonderful place…someday it will happen, I am sure of it, someday!
Let us hope!
A wonderful post and testament to your resilience. Hate cannot win.
Only if we let it.
Your haiku to complete this is a much needed tonic.
Those fierce little birds bring such joy!
Sorry that this is so close to home for you.
It just makes you realize that it’s always close to someone’s home.
Stay safe!
As much as possible! Thanks, Luanne.
I’m glad you’re okay. I was as surprised to learn you had a sister as I was to read of the bombings…always nice to add more layers to what we imagine of our online friends.
My only sibling. The bombings are an unfortunate symptom of our ill society.
Thinking of you and all in Austin.
Thanks, Jan. One thinks it’ll never happen here…
Praying the violence will end.
Thanks, Andrew. I can’t fathom this need to destroy.
Well, many echoed my sentiments. Your haiku was a beautiful way to end bad news. Glad you and yours are safe, Bob!
Thanks, Lynne. The idea of safety seems to be fragile these days.
I hope you and all your neighbors in Austin will be safe.
Thank you, Nancie. We all hope so, too.
Do take care, Robert. It seems no one is safe anymore, even close to home. Hope they catch those responsible.
Thank you, Betty. Here’s hoping that the unexploded package will provide evidence to locate the bomber.
I’ll be watching the news and hoping. Keep us informed if possible.
What a crazy month! We’ve had another bombing, but police believe it’s unrelated to the others. What next?
I’m sorry to hear you’ve had yet another bombing. A copy cat maybe? Very scary, rough times we’re living in. Stay safe, Robert.
So very frightening. Times they sure are changing. I’m very happy to hear that no one you knows has been hurt (I hope no one was hurt). I agree, in the upside reality that is this reality, there is nothing left to do, but to “celebrate today’s breath, to speak kind words and do no harm. To listen, to taste, to see. To feel, to thank.” And, if enough do, maybe we can turn our world right side up again. ❤ Be safe.
Let’s hope this ends soon!
Yes – LET’s!
Glad your ok.
Thank you. I wish everyone could be safe, but that’s not been the case.
When I realized my mother was dying, I vowed to try to live my life with no regrets. To actively love my family and friends and savor moments. I can’t wait until our Hummingbirds arrive!
I came to that same conclusion after a heart attack. More hummingbirds!
I’ve definitely been thinking of you, RO. There’s no making sense of this or any of the other thousand things that are falling apart right now, but it’s courageous to live and confront the absurd and somehow manage gratitude.
We can’t give in and let ourselves be cowed. We must continue living our lives.
I share your perspective – love the haiku – cross my fingers that this does not become a pattern akin to school shootings.
Strangely, I don’t feel unsafe in this city of ours, Jazz. But I am saddened that others do. And now another bomber has struck in south Austin. Will there be other copycats?
Choosing to live your life as you would and remembering at the same time how precious it is is powerful. Be well, Robert. ❤
There is so much uncertainty these days that one simply has to make the most of the present. Living in fear and dying every moment is not an option.
What happened must be extremely scary. Take care all of you. Wish an end could be put to this madness.
