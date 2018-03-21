The Daily Celebration

Posted on by

 

The Daily Celebration

Life here is good, but sometimes scary. My community has been rocked by four explosions, four bombs meant to maim and kill. Sunday’s occurred just a few miles from my home of 34 years, and it seems that the package that exploded overnight some sixty miles south of Austin at the FedEx facility in Schertz (coincidentally just a few miles from my sister’s house), was sent from the nearby FedEx store that I frequent. All this is to say that no matter how we try, we ultimately control little. Each day, each step, could be our last. Thus I pledge to celebrate today’s breath, to speak kind words and do no harm. To listen, to taste, to see. To feel, to thank.

That incessant buzz           around the mountain laurel             hummingbirds are back!

46 thoughts on “The Daily Celebration

  14. So very frightening. Times they sure are changing. I’m very happy to hear that no one you knows has been hurt (I hope no one was hurt). I agree, in the upside reality that is this reality, there is nothing left to do, but to “celebrate today’s breath, to speak kind words and do no harm. To listen, to taste, to see. To feel, to thank.” And, if enough do, maybe we can turn our world right side up again. ❤ Be safe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  17. I’ve definitely been thinking of you, RO. There’s no making sense of this or any of the other thousand things that are falling apart right now, but it’s courageous to live and confront the absurd and somehow manage gratitude.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  20. There is so much uncertainty these days that one simply has to make the most of the present. Living in fear and dying every moment is not an option.
    What happened must be extremely scary. Take care all of you. Wish an end could be put to this madness.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s