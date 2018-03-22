The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

Posted on by

image

The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

In whose tongue
do you dream?
I fall closer to death

than birth, yet
the moon’s sliver
still parts the bare

branches and an unfilled
trench divides the
ground. Bit by bit,

we separate – you
remain in the earth,
recumbent, as I gather

years in stride.
Even the rain
leaves us alone.

image

This first appeared in December 2015.

30 thoughts on “The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

  5. Those lines (“you / remain in the earth / recumbent, as I gather // years in stride”) unforgettable! Another powerful beauty, Bob!

    Like

    Reply

  9. What a mesmerizing, mixed blessing it is to be given a rare, forbidden glimpse into a notion to which we’re simply not supposed to be privy, to be informed as to a question we didn’t know we weren’t asking, to which it may be just as well that there’s no answer forthcoming… *head spinning*

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  11. Pingback: The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed — O at the Edges – Traveling around the world

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s