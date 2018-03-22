The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed
In whose tongue
do you dream?
I fall closer to death
than birth, yet
the moon’s sliver
still parts the bare
branches and an unfilled
trench divides the
ground. Bit by bit,
we separate – you
remain in the earth,
recumbent, as I gather
years in stride.
Even the rain
leaves us alone.
brilliant as always, my friend! absolutely brilliant.
Peace and Equality and Love and Respect and Justice for All ✌ ✊ 👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very kind, Afzal. Thank you.
LikeLike
You are very humble, Robert. Thank YOU for your always brilliant pieces. Warmest wishes and peace ✌
LikeLiked by 1 person
Recumbent…. stone speaks. Great to read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Jan. Some stones have a lot to say…
LikeLike
Intrigued by the unfilled trench … possibilities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A mundane image from real life, but it seemed somehow right for the poem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love that tight stanza structure! It brings me back to the Ted Hughes line about “the closed faces of stones.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Gary. I seem to have quite a few stones in my life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those lines (“you / remain in the earth / recumbent, as I gather // years in stride”) unforgettable! Another powerful beauty, Bob!
LikeLike
Aw, shucks, Lynne. Thank you.
LikeLike
Very nice poem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your welcome
LikeLiked by 1 person
You always hit the mark, but this one in particular stopped me in my tracks. Breath-taking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your are generous, Robert. Thank you.
LikeLike
I often find myself talking to stones, I thought I had rocks in my head, and now I’m happy to know I’m not alone……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ivor, you don’t have to worry until they speak back to you, and then only if they make sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, I won’t take my stethoscope next time…..
LikeLike
What a mesmerizing, mixed blessing it is to be given a rare, forbidden glimpse into a notion to which we’re simply not supposed to be privy, to be informed as to a question we didn’t know we weren’t asking, to which it may be just as well that there’s no answer forthcoming… *head spinning*
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those questions, those little intrusions, keep me going. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too, I think, paradoxically enough… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😄
LikeLike
I have only had one or two dreams in another language
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t have many, and they’re always surprising.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I dream a lot in general but language is seldom involved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed — O at the Edges – Traveling around the world
Stunning, mesmerising, imagery
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Derrick.
LikeLiked by 1 person