Still Life with Silence

Not two, but one,
invisible

and stretched between
stump and fence,

filled with
time, defining

implication. Empty
the pitcher. Accept

its limitations.
Listen to what is not.

“Still Life with Silence” first appeared here in October 2016.

12 thoughts on “Still Life with Silence

  1. So many interpretations of “still life” competing in my head! Provocative phrase – and you add to that with the “not two, but one” – fascinating – I am listening to this poem for what is “not” yet (perhaps therefore) is “still life”.

