Still Life with Silence
Not two, but one,
invisible
and stretched between
stump and fence,
filled with
time, defining
implication. Empty
the pitcher. Accept
its limitations.
Listen to what is not.
“Still Life with Silence” first appeared here in October 2016.
So many interpretations of “still life” competing in my head! Provocative phrase – and you add to that with the “not two, but one” – fascinating – I am listening to this poem for what is “not” yet (perhaps therefore) is “still life”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is one of those phrases laden with possibilities, and I couldn’t resist using it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the possibilities you make it possible to realize limitation makes possible — not the least of which is discerning your voice in a stretch of silence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Limitation is a wonderful tool – within limits. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Quite right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Listening to what is not can be a restful relief. Enjoyed your poem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It can indeed, Sabra. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is beautiful and profound and simple at the same time. Pretty sure you achieved your goal in writing it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much!
LikeLike
Pingback: Still Life with Silence — O at the Edges – Kaleidoscope of Faces
Simply thought-provoking
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Derrick.
LikeLiked by 1 person