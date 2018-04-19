At Work I Stand Observing My Diminished Self
1 (reflection)
Six iterations, alike but lessened in sequence, and always in pairs:
front and back, oblique, the two mirrors becoming four, then six.
A perfect mirror reflects and neither transmits nor absorbs light.
Tilting my chin, I accept reflectance according to its distribution.
Retina as transducer, producing neural impulses.
The images consume no space but the effect is of distance.
Vision is not simply the retina’s translation
but counts inference and assumption among its influences.
The sum and product of its parts: 1 + 2 + 3, or, 1 x 2 x 3.
Angles achieve distinctions apparent at each adjustment.
Turning slightly, I detect movement in each replica.
A six-door cubic cage depicting the bondage of sense and elements.
It is possible to withdraw from this frame.
2 (answers)
Does the weaker eye perceive less.
Who conceals the shadow’s death.
Is a distal truth a lie or merely implication.
How do you rid the mirror of its ghosts.
What resonates in the echo’s decline.
Did the light switch subvert the blackened image.
Apparition, projection or visual representation.
When do waves not disturb.
At what point does belief transmute sight.
What fixes the mirror’s image.
Who closed his eyes and saw light.
3 (prosopagnosia)
I sip coffee and gaze out the second-floor window.
More light enters my neighbor’s office than mine.
Calculate the difference between illumination and glare.
Looking ahead, I claim no face and recognize no one.
The eye converts a signal from one form of energy to another.
Accepting light from external objects, I perceive reflection as the true arbiter.
The dissected path impairs transduction.
Face as identifier: to make, to do.
Translation: imperfection: diminishment.
Blink.
* * *
“At Work I Stand Observing My Diminished Self” was published in Posit in October 2017.
Oh my, you’re good – quite creative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, V.J. Mirrors, and vision, are infinitely fascinating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definitely good subject matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s such wonderful play here between objectivity and subjectivity, seeing and perceiving, that the ultimate “diminished self” ends up appearing somehow magnified/empowered, indeed, humanized in the very moment of facelessness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seeing simultaneous multiple images of oneself can be, uh, illuminating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I was a little kid, I used to position myself in my parents’ bathroom between the mirror over the vanity and the mirrored closet door, and contemplate the infinite number of me there were! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I’m not alone in this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is amazing…a true double jeopardy, depending on the light.
Intricate and engaging. I love it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Sarah. Light definitely engages me!
LikeLike
Maybe i just drank too much soju last night, but i have a headache now, which i didn’t have before reading this, brilliantly mind bending.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, success!
LikeLike
(SHAKING FIST LIKE A 50S BAD GUY)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Back atcha. Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful writing, powerful subject. It prompted me back to look for something I remembered from St Augustine in his “De Trinitate”. He speaks of the eyes as a mirror and the quality of “antisimilitude” – “for eyes can never see themselves except in looking glasses …. and [so] the mind knows itself as if through a looking glass”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Carmel. Perception fascinates me.
LikeLike
i love science melded with poetry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poetry can be found everywhere!
LikeLike
Excellent. We should all keep fascination with mirrors, like infants and kittens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! The ordinary is often extraordinary, if we think about it.
LikeLike
There are a great many intriguing lines here … with ample room to associate them with one another in whatever way “appears” rational (irrational, in a couple of cases). This sent me to the dictionary for “prosopagnosia”. I love the notion of contemplating mirrored images while knowing what’s in those images is a figment of the imagination to a large degree. (I abandoned makeup years ago!)
LikeLike