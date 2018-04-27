River Carry Me
I approach the window with closed eyes.
In this case, the between dissolves.
Without form and weight, still you linger.
A ticketless morning unfolds.
The water flows in braids, through stone and air.
Before my limits enact pity, before falling fruit.
Images condensed throughout the night.
An inheritance of trees curving towards the horizon.
One exactly as another’s, only different.
* * *
“River Carry Me” first appeared in Underfoot in October 2017.
I love how you pair unlikely elements — “water flows in braids, through stone and air”; and the final image, “An inheritance of trees curving towards the horizon” is so lovely. Often, reading your poems causes me to think of Virginia Woolf…she, too, had such a knack with sculpting words. Is it redundant to keep saying how much I admire your writing? Even when I don’t leave a “comment”, you can be sure the fact remains. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, Carrie, thank you so much for your kindnesses! You’ve made my day.
LikeLike
Beautiful write! “The water flows in braids, through stone and air” gorgeous!
LikeLike