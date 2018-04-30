Acceptance Charm
She’ll take the river’s trace
over curl and leaf
and the street’s
dead end,
riveting eyes
even as they blink.
The narcotic’s benediction.
Renewal. Sleep.
That bed remains unmade,
stripped of purpose: no
caress a thigh would
recognize
dark fingers writing in air
“Acceptance Charm” last appeared here in December 2016.
‘The bed remains
stripped of purpose…..’
An image physical and emotional – love this work.
Thank you, Chris!
And I shall continue
“no
caress a thigh would
recognize”
An image profound, like its lost and found.
Perhaps a tad dark…
I told you, one day I’m going to sneak up on you and your going to be my poetic mentor 😛 hehe Love this Robert, it has so much feel.
Ha! I remember that, Tammy! I’m so pleased you fel that way.
Magic: “The narcotic’s benediction.
Renewal. Sleep.”
