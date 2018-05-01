Nocturne with Flame
Not imposition, but welcome.
Another’s stirred embers, banked
and forming the kindling’s base.
Thus the licked paper curling with smoke,
stars shooting into the blackness,
and finally, exploding light
transformed to heat.
From one’s loss, another’s gain.
The flickering on my cheek.
Inhaled bitterness and memory.
The wait, the period before.
Like the owl in the live oak,
or the mice under our floor
returning, I celebrate the cycle,
and grow warm.
“Nocturne with Flame” appeared in The Galway Review in December 2016.
This is awesome. Beautifully written.
Thanks very much!
We’re all part of the food chain, so to speak. Metaphysical, as well as material. (K)
To some species we are merely protein…
I love it. The cycle of everything was accurately portrayed through your poem.
Thank you very much!
I hope you don’t mind but I did my own little review of your poem on my blog.
I am honored. Would you provide a link? Thank you!
