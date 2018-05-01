Music Like Waves, Rising, Dispersing

Deborah J. Brasket

Zdislaw Beksinski

I came across this poem on one of my favorite blogs O at the Edges.

I love the image of the wave losing itself in dispersal only to rise again, just as music does in the playing, even in the inner repetitions, remaking itself.

Just as memory does, rising from mysterious depths only to disappear again.

Like murmuring starlings, spilling patterns across the sky.

So much “self-similarity” weaving this world together.

I leave you with three gifts: the poem that inspired me, the music that inspired him, and the wonder of murmuring birds.

Requiem

By Robert Ojaki

That it begins.

And like a wave which appears

only to lose itself

in dispersal, rising whole again

yet incomplete in all but

form, it returns.

Music. The true magic.

Each day the sun passes over the river,

bringing warmth to it. Such

devotion inspires movement: a cello in the