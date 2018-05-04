Journal Publications (September – November 2017)

Links to my publications for September – November 2017:
This Island is a Stone, Mockingheart Review, September, 2017.
That Number Upon Which the Demand Lieth. Posit, September, 2017.
Pleasure in Absence of Ending (Enso). Posit, September, 2017.
At Work I Stand Observing My Diminished Self. Posit, September, 2017.
N is Its Child. Reservoir, October 2017.
Better Than Drowning. Underfoot, October, 2017.
Ghost, with a Line from Porchia. Underfoot, October, 2017.
Elegy. Underfoot, October, 2017.
Some Answers You Never Considered. Underfoot, October, 2017.
As Blue Fades. Underfoot, October, 2017.
River Carry Me. Underfoot, October, 2017.
The Three Disappointments of Pedro Arturo, Main Street Rag, October 2017. Print only.
Snails.Vox Populi, October 2017.
Letter to Schwaner from the Toad-Swallowed Moon, Hamilton Stone Review, October 2017.
Yellow, Lost. Wildness, October 2017.
Happy Circuitry.Figroot Press, October 2017.
If You Drop Leaves. Bad Pony, November 2017.
Congrats, Robert. You’re a great role model. I need to submit more!
Thanks, Sarah. My list of rejections is much longer. 😄
Ahhh, good to hear!
Sorry. Not good for you, but it does help me feel like I’m not the only one!
Ha! You’re definitely not the only one. Over 120 of my submissions were rejected last year. I’m on a similar pace this year. 🙂
Wow Robert. Congratulations all over again! (K)
Thanks, Kerfe. One poem at a time…
It seems to be working.
Persistence!
Awesome, Bob! 11 journals, 17 poems in 91 days (I know you like numbers LOL). I agree with Sarah – I think I need to submit more! Congrats again.
Thanks, Lynne. Yes! Send out your poems!
Thank you for everything you do to be a champion for poetry and an inspiration for poetkind! 😁
A poem a day keeps the grim reaper away, or something like that! 😛
this island is a stone…very nice!
Thanks very much, Jon.
Well done!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Impressive list! Do you have a disciplined goal of x submissions per week? Or maybe intuition dictates which ones go where? Clearly, your efforts pay off – a fantastic example for all of us.
I don’t have a quota, but often will send out rejected poems within days of rejection. I do attempt to match poems to certain publications (with mixed success), and will of course read journals to see if my style might be amenable. It’s mostly a matter of simply taking the plunge and pushing the stuff out there. And though I’m not a fast writer, I am steady, and produce quite a few finished pieces every month, which gives me more to put in the pipeline.
A very impressive list Robert,
Submissions and rejections
Deletions and omissions
Trials and tribulations
Ovations and jubilation
I like your work very much, Robert and I respect how dedicated you are to submit and be published in so many publications. My intention has been to use the information you share to start sending out my poems for consideration. Isn’t there some saying about intentions……? thanks again Robert
