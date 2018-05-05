Dark Rain Ahead, Hummingbird
The black-chinned hummer buzzes my flowered shirt,
bringing to mind the letter H, its history of an inferior life among
letters, and a Phoenician origin signifying fence.
An aspirate dependent upon others, or a line strung between posts,
even whispered, H does not contain itself.
Disconsolate or annoyed, the bird moves on.
Do names depend upon the power of symbols, or do they power the symbols?
In the 6th century A.D., Priscian disparaged H, saying it existed only to accompany.
Clouds shade the way.
The black-chin extends its grooved tongue at a rate of 15 licks per second.
Alone, the H’s voice is barely audible.
Through the trees, across the crushed rock driveway and beyond the barbed wire
and chain link, I hear deadfall snapping under hooves.
At rest, its heart beats an average of 480 beats per minute.
Modern Greek denies its existence.
Say khet, say honor and where. Say hinge, sigh and horse. Say depth.
Originally published in Prime Number Magazine, one of my favorite online literary journals, in 2013, it subsequently appeared here in June 2015.
I identify with the letter H.
Sometimes I feel like that line strung between posts…
This post finds its way to me,
as I’m huddled up with a book about typography.
Ah, the magic of synchronicity!
A little rusty there, unfortunately…but I think you may get the drift. 😆
DeanJean! Good to hear from you. Ha! Yes, we are synched!
Again…I love where your mind goes.
Thanks, V.J. It does flit around…
Love this Robert!
Thank you, Holly. Much appreciated.
More than welcome, my pleasure!
I think “H” and I have much in common… 😉 Lovely poem, lovely argument in support of a humble letter!
Thank you, Carrie. Letters, and their development, fascinate me!
Say “Huh!” Lots of new information here (well, new to me) – cool how the hummingbird flits through your lines – given the dark rain we’re having right now, my blessings to all the little hummers (and others) deterred from their normal routines – we lucky humans can stay under cover and read poems in such weather!
I do love the hummers, and hope they’ve all found safe perches!
So much [h]istory in a letter.
Here here!
i think this is you in one of your best modes. You have this astounding ability to turn the fact to poetic advantage, it’s an exceptional talent.
Thanks, Daniel. These are fun and challenging to write – finding that sweet spot in facts that, on the face of things, seem rather dull.
You excell there friend. I love reading them.
Yes, love the thought waves and ability to express them.
This is intriguing and so beautiful!
