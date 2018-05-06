Even the Darkness Posted on May 6, 2018 by robert okaji Even the Darkness We must, she said, open ourselves. Like desert to the night sky, like a baby’s mouth. Or words in the unread book. I nod, say I understand, turn and close the door. Even the darkness knows better. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
“Even the darkness
knows better.”
In its wise and honest ways, it does. Is this a new piece, Robert? It’s perfect.
Thanks, Tre. Yes, it’s new – the first draft emerged in December.
You’re most welcome. Ahh, I see.
The darkness always does. Just beautiful, Robert.
Thank you, Annie. The darkness carries much wisdom.
What a slender, sly slice of beauty!
Thanks, Cate!
Turn and open your door …
That too is an option.
Wise poem. Wonder what will happen when you open the door once again? Surely it will another wise poem.
One can only hope…
Love the images here. Totally identify with “she.”
Thank you, Deborah!
Good one … leaves me wondering if I really understand anything …
I live in a state of constant bewilderment.
Very beautiful.
Thank you!
Either we open and risk what the darkness knows being seen, or we don’t open, and risk everything else. Not much of a choice for the living…
Fear can do strange things to us.
Even with the door open, I see the darkness. Bur your words show there’s a way.
