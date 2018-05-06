Even the Darkness

Posted on by

 

Even the Darkness

We must, she said,
open ourselves.

Like desert
to the night

sky, like a baby’s
mouth. Or words

in the unread book.
I nod, say

I understand, turn
and close the door.

Even the darkness
knows better.

20 thoughts on “Even the Darkness

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s