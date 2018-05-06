My Latest Micro-Chapbook, ONLY THIS, is Available Via Free Download

My latest micro-chapbook, Only This,  is available via free download from Origami Poems Project. Many thanks to editor Jan Keough for taking this!

Find folding hints here.

  3. Thank you, I’ve downloaded, your microchap book, haha, my origami is a bit rough, but I’ll be proud to pull your book out of my wallet, at Thursday’s Pub night, and me and the crew will toast to my poet friend Robert, Here’s Cheers To You …

