3 Poems Up at MockingHeart Review

Posted on by

I have the honor of being the featured poet in Volume 3, Issue 2 of MockingHeart Review. I am grateful to editor Clare Martin and her tireless dedication. She is a blessing!

24 thoughts on “3 Poems Up at MockingHeart Review

  6. Three intriguing reads – a triple treat. I get excited when Scarecrow shows up (and again this time, salute his wisdom). But it’s your wasp poem that I draws me in … both for the wasp and for the increasing (with age) tendency to stumble … leaves me wondering at the many, many stumbles and bashings that occur each minute … amazing that collectively we continue at such – people, wasps, et al

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

  11. Pingback: 3 Poems Up at MockingHeart Review – Online Marketing Scoops

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s