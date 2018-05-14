Recording of Self-Portrait with Knife

Self-Portrait with Knife

Lacking benefit of prayer or belief,
it slips through flesh,

praising its temerity. Or,
parting the onion’s core, reclaims
the right to weep.

How many nights have we shared
these pleasures? I smooth the blade

with steel, listening to the fine hum.

“Self-Portrait with Knife” is included in my just released micro-chapbook Only This, available for free download from Origami Poems Project.

10 thoughts on "Recording of Self-Portrait with Knife

    • Thank you, A.M. I have a Mac, and use Quicktime and an external mic to record, and I mix the tracks using Audacity. I also convert the soundfiles to MP3 format, because Quicktime saves them in another form, and as I occasionally download sound clips in other formats, too, the conversion software comes in handy. Who knew that a one-minute recording could take so long to produce? There’s probably a more efficient way to do this, but I’ve grown comfortable with this set up. What do you use?

