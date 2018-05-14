Recording of Self-Portrait with Knife

Self-Portrait with Knife

Lacking benefit of prayer or belief,

it slips through flesh,

praising its temerity. Or,

parting the onion’s core, reclaims

the right to weep.

How many nights have we shared

these pleasures? I smooth the blade

with steel, listening to the fine hum.

“Self-Portrait with Knife” is included in my just released micro-chapbook Only This, available for free download from Origami Poems Project.