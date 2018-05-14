Recording of Self-Portrait with Knife

Self-Portrait with Knife
Lacking benefit of prayer or belief,
it slips through flesh,
praising its temerity. Or,
parting the onion’s core, reclaims
the right to weep.
How many nights have we shared
these pleasures? I smooth the blade
with steel, listening to the fine hum.
“Self-Portrait with Knife” is included in my just released micro-chapbook Only This, available for free download from Origami Poems Project.
A fine slice from the knife box
Thanks, Derrick. It could be sharpened just a bit… 🙂
Nice sound quality (and fine poem, naturally). What program/equipment do you use for audio recording?
Thank you, A.M. I have a Mac, and use Quicktime and an external mic to record, and I mix the tracks using Audacity. I also convert the soundfiles to MP3 format, because Quicktime saves them in another form, and as I occasionally download sound clips in other formats, too, the conversion software comes in handy. Who knew that a one-minute recording could take so long to produce? There’s probably a more efficient way to do this, but I’ve grown comfortable with this set up. What do you use?
Beats the hell out of “still life with fruit.” After your title, the poem just had to be good.
Ha! Thanks very much. Titles are sometimes the best part of poems.
Splendid.
Thanks, Jazz!
Especially liked the sound of the knife sharpening! Good poem, great audio!
