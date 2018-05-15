Autumn Winds (after Li Po)

Clear autumn winds swirl

below the moon’s glow,

scattering the gathered leaves.

The startled crows return.

When will we see each other again?

This hour, this lonely night, my feelings grow brittle.

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:

Autumn wind clear

Autumn moon bright

Fall leaves gather and scatter

Jackdaw perch again startle

Each think each see know what day

This hour this night hard be feeling

* * *

“Autumn Winds” last appeared here in May, 2016. I started the adaptation in the heart of summer, hoping that it would offer a respite from the unrelenting Texas heat…