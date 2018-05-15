Portrait of Donald Trump as Poet Transforming into a Creature from Out of a Francis Bacon Painting

Shenandoah Breakdown

Sometimes I feel like I’m several billion dollars

worth of tax free income but all you want to do

is kill my high. Like I’ve just had a

poetry reading in an elegant theater,

attended by three hundred people,

which for poetry is big, it’s huge, but

all this guy with a poetry blog publishes

is a blurry photo of some sad bar where

ten drunk guys are nursing their craft beers

while I stand alone in a corner reading

my magnificent poem about how great I am.

That’s not how it’s supposed to happen.

And that’s why I didn’t have some other poet

read his work at my inauguration because

I’m the only poet worth reading nowadays

and I was too busy to read my own poems

while being inaugurated as the forty-fifth

and best president ever that day so screw you.

It’s because of people like you that…