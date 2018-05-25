Jack Underwood’s Essay “On Poetry and Uncertain Subjects”

Posted on by

In his essay “On Poetry and Uncertain Subjects” in the May 2018 issue of Poetry, Jack Underwood discusses uncertainty and “the empathetic negotiation of meaning between poets and readers.” No wonder I so often feel uneasy yet somehow comforted before, after, and while writing…

7 thoughts on “Jack Underwood’s Essay “On Poetry and Uncertain Subjects”

  2. I think of the poem as a tool kit that the poet assembles and the reader uses to build meaning. Some tool kits are much more ready-to-hand than others, but it’s still just a tool kit. You’re never certain how good it will be until users test it out by completing their own meanings from their own inner worlds, about which you know nothing in advance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  4. Oh, Bob! I love this guy – since I first read his poems! But this essay – a poem in itself, I can’t thank you enough for posting it (my copy of this issue is in my new home but I am at the old one!), it’s so brilliant and true and touches me so deeply!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s