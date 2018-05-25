Jack Underwood’s Essay “On Poetry and Uncertain Subjects”

In his essay “On Poetry and Uncertain Subjects” in the May 2018 issue of Poetry, Jack Underwood discusses uncertainty and “the empathetic negotiation of meaning between poets and readers.” No wonder I so often feel uneasy yet somehow comforted before, after, and while writing…
Falling falling falling. Thanks for pointing me to this essay.
Will someone catch you? You’re very welcome.
I think of the poem as a tool kit that the poet assembles and the reader uses to build meaning. Some tool kits are much more ready-to-hand than others, but it’s still just a tool kit. You’re never certain how good it will be until users test it out by completing their own meanings from their own inner worlds, about which you know nothing in advance.
As I always say to people who ask what one of my poems means, my intention doesn’t matter. What the reader takes from the poem is all important.
Thanks for this great and timely essay Robert.
I’m struggling, circling my writing as I often do when trying to find the opening again. The return. This was a really good read.
Certainty would lead me to dull writing…
Oh, Bob! I love this guy – since I first read his poems! But this essay – a poem in itself, I can’t thank you enough for posting it (my copy of this issue is in my new home but I am at the old one!), it’s so brilliant and true and touches me so deeply!
