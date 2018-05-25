Jose Padua: Self-Portrait in the Form of a Chalk Outline on the Concrete Belly of America

Vox Populi

Jose Padua is a dish best served cold with onions,

mushrooms and tomatoes in a light broth and

accompanied by a rich lager with subtle aftertones of lemon.

Jose Padua is Arnold Swartzenegger’s imagined tumor

in Kindergarten Cop right when his headache is

at its most painful and the students are ready to revolt.

Jose Padua is the citizen who doesn’t look like a citizen,

the American who doesn’t look like an American, the

human being who doesn’t look like a human being except

in the looming darkness between the last of the previews

and the beginning of the feature film, that precious time

when the prospect of being entertained puts us all

on what the industry calls “a level playing field.”

Jose Padua is a plastic container of air freshener

shaped like a cone that’s run out whatever makes

the almost but not quite pleasant smell that makes

a…