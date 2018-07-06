Sherwin Bitsui on Poem-a-Day

One of my favorite poets is featured on Poem-a-Day today. Read Sherwin Bitsui’s piece from Dissolve, his forthcoming book. Listen to the recording. Sit back and think.

 

 

