Sherwin Bitsui on Poem-a-Day

One of my favorite poets is featured on Poem-a-Day today. Read Sherwin Bitsui’s piece from Dissolve, his forthcoming book. Listen to the recording. Sit back and think.
Thank you Robert, his poem is truly amazing. I’ve joined the Poem-A-Day site, it looks so very interesting 😀
I love finding poetry in my in-box every morning! There’s so much good work out there, and Poem-a-Day helps us find some of it.
Thanks Robert, I’ve written my first ever Villanelle poem, and I’m posting very soon.
I look forward to reading your villanelle, Ivor!
