Hummingbird (4)

What overwhelms is the fate

of our breath

moving from one mouth

to the other, a form of

denial flickering by

like the hummingbird,

impossible in flight

but moving despite our logic.

The air

claims no intention. It waits,

and waiting, gives itself to us.

The gift we accept is of ourselves.

“Hummingbird (4)” was written in the 80s, and first appeared here in July 2015.