Echo Charm

Right on left, or returned

what circles back, unbroken

yet opened?

Your mouth centers me.

Diminished, I rise, listening.

Grass rubbing against grass.

The lizard’s scarlet throat, swelling.

Not refusal, but denial.

Eyes the color of blood.

You practice your words carefully,

repeating each special phrase.

Blood the color of sky.

Sky the color of eyes.

And always the warm shade.