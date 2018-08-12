Poem Up at Vita Brevis

My poem, “Bone Music,” which originally appeared in Gossamer: An Anthology of Contemporary World Poetry, published by Kindle Magazine in Kolkata, India, has been reprinted on Vita Brevis.
I am grateful to editor Brian Geiger for offering a second home to this poem.
Gorgeous!
Thank you! Much appreciated.
Wonderful, Bob. Congratulations!
Thanks, Cate. I’m particularly pleased about this, as the print anthology it appeared in isn’t readily available in this country. So it’s nice to let it drift about in the ether. 🙂
Absolutely beautiful!
Thank you, Maxwanette.
My pleasure Robert @ you’re very welcome.❤️💛💚
I think I remember this poem. The envoi is pitch perfect, that double, sort of call to water stirs the intensity, almost a plea, very emotive.
Thanks, Daniel. It was one of those pieces that took forever to write. It’s good to see it get a little more life out there.
Well glad the effort has proved fruitful.
Isn’t it lovely when good words live on . . . and on . . . and on.
Yes! It so seldom happens.
Congrats!
Thank you, Andrew!
You’re welcome.
