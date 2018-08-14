Untitled from the 80s

Another untitled poem from the 80s…
wood and water
the wave of
fragrance so perfect
we seek to
obtain it as
if we could
be windows open
to a light
the gentlest cloud
would obscure still
spreading like one’s
final exhalation which
travels only to
disperse and become
at last another’s
This first appeared here in June 2017.
Nice mingling of smell, light carried via air (breath like wind, pushing it all in different directions).
Thanks, Jazz. Smell is such an important sense, but often seems neglected in poetry.
There is a Buddhist memory quality here… I can almost literally smell the sandalwood incense smell of the temples I meditated in back in the day in in/around Kansai. Thanks for reposting this one!
Happy to repost, Daniel. Thank you!
