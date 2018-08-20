Interiors

The history of shadows, a longing

for brightness to bring through your

eyes shapes and their

belongings: our differences, entwined.

It is evening. Wind breathes in the trees and

through your hands at the piano, returning

speech to its origin, clouds, the moon,

burning wood. November, dying.

How often I fail through lack of words.

Beauty in form. Not to create but as in

respiration, to share, to accept and

return without thought. In and out,

the days reciprocate. White, black. Figures

waiting in darkness for light to come bear them.

Another poem from the 80s, “Interiors” made its first appearance here in May 2015.