

One

I am Brahma

the straight line, the upright being,

fire that flares,

seed without end, manifold

self beyond all

polarity, radiating sun:

the all.

Philosophers considered one a non-number,

generatrix of all that follows.

Other.

The singularity. The lone.

From the Indo-European oi-qos we achieve solitude,

while the collective meaning of one derives from the Sanskrit sam.

United in itself, it changes nothing,

becoming everything.

On its side it represents the horizon.

Alone is all-one.

The Latin non is one negated, as is the German nein.

Symbol of intellect, the Hindu moon glows wide.

Atomic number of hydrogen, magician’s numeral,

monad and eccentric, I bear the empty product.

