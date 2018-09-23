Moths

Moths

Small moths stir
in the darkness.
I feel their

wings brush my
face, my hands,
remembering the cry

of something unseen.
It is windy
again this morning.

* * *

“Moths” first appeared here in July 2015.

"Moths"

