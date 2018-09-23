Moths Posted on September 23, 2018 by robert okaji Moths Small moths stir in the darkness. I feel their wings brush my face, my hands, remembering the cry of something unseen. It is windy again this morning. * * * “Moths” first appeared here in July 2015. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Loved this. I just finished reading a sci-fi series in which humans evolved from insects. The moth-kinden were mystical creatures who hadn’t developed an aptitude for even the simplest mechanical devices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could be one of the moth-kinden in human disguise…
LikeLike