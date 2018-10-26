Video of My October 20 Reading with Clare Martin and Bessie Senette

Here’s a link to the YouTube video of my reading at Malvern Books on October 20.
And here’s Clare Martin:
And Bessie Senette:
You ARE Legion, Sir Robert! And I must admit it — I do kinda love you!
Thanks for sharing your wonderful reading! It made my day!
Ha! Only you would remember that line!
I enjoyed watching all three readings, Bob. I’d say it was a good day.
It was an excellent day, made all the better by meeting Clare and Bessie!
