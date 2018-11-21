While Looking Up at a Working Wasp, I Trip
How do these things I once barely acknowledged
now snare toes or twist ankles, causing me to stumble,
spill coffee and curse. Steps, rocks, pavement, curbs.
Door sills. No matter which, without provocation.
Solitary wasps mate not in flight but in the vicinity
of their nesting area. Three years ago a female
violated our unspoken agreement of mutual
existence; my arm purpled and ballooned
to twice its normal size, and I demolished her nest
for fear that attacks would become habit. Today,
another builds in the same spot. I stoop by,
beneath notice, as she labors to make room
for eggs fertilized with stored sperm from a single
drone. Such diligence should earn rewards.
I stroll to the mailbox and marvel at their ability
to manufacture wood pulp for nests, how
certain species avoid mating with siblings
on the basis of chemical signatures, and that
they voluntarily control the sex of their offspring.
Ah, the wonders of nature! Approaching the door,
I look up and observe the growing nest with
admiration, enter the house without stumbling,
and inhale the fragrance of the perfectly arranged
lilies. The books on the table entice me, so I
pour a glass of malbec and thumb through them
with great pleasure. Soon, after sunset, she will die.
* * *
“While Looking Up at a Working Wasp, I Trip” was published in MockingHeart Review in May 2018.
The last sentence is a slap 🙂
Well, the wasp got her revenge. I was working out on my rural property Friday afternoon, and was stung. Ha!
🙂
You were doomed from the start. Blame the hive mind.
Yeah, I think so. Sigh. And it required a trip to the doctor… They’re out to get me!
That was a good read …nice
Thanks very much, Don.
Ah yes, been there before.You’re much more generous to the wasps than I was.
I ignore them when possible…
I loved this. I am wondering if you agree that the extended phrase of “spill coffee…” takes the breath out of the line? And while it makes perfect sense, the word “drone” seemed redundant and metrically over-extending. Maybe I will read it again and change my mind. I loved the ballooning arm and unspoken agreements, the certainty of death because they don’t seem to get the messsge that they are not wanted in the places they were born. Should we call them “Dreamers?”
After reading it again, I would remove “spill coffee” but retain “drone.” Ha! Yes, “dreamers” seems sadly apt.
we have the same dilemma at our door…
I let them be until they get aggressive. It bothers me to eliminate them.
Love the turn at the end, Bob. “Love” meaning: saddened, but admiring your craft. (I always cheer for nonhumans over humans, even humans I like. )
I generally cheer for nonhumans, too, but my body doesn’t react well to stings – three out of the last four stings have resulted in doctor visits and antibiotics. This past Friday’s sting, alas, was the third one. 😦
Admiration only goes so far …great ending.
I have the same problem with scorpions…
Yikes…
I’ve been known to release scorpions trapped in bowls (they sometimes crawl into things they can’t escape), and while I don’t go out of my way to kill them, I don’t suffer their presence. But their stings don’t affect me the way that wasp stings do. At least I’ve never had to seek medical attention after one. Yet.
Good to know. I haven’t yet encountered a scorpion (none in Canada), but we are headed your way shortly.
They’re not all that common in urban settings, but rural property is another matter.
Ok…
What was the sting of a wasp like? And the scorpion?
she must have read this before she stung you )
Or perhaps the revenge of a relative. 🙂
Yes!
Yes, I believe this. Whatever I kill, I feel it’s kindred in the future. Killed a spider then got bit later. It’s like you look at the spider and you know you are guilty. Since then, I make the greatest effort not to hurt them then just drop them from a bowl into the neighbor’s patio below.
Loved your poem!
