Wasp
Outward, the quest for
space and the wings’
hunger to unfold and
shed this home of dark
flesh and encompassing desire.
And each thing remembered, the broken
sheath, the flowering desert’s return,
reflects the notion of being, of intent
in action and its corollary,
the gift of living through death.
* * *
“Wasp” last appeared here in January 2017.
I love this. Your keen observations and artful expression!
And so relatable as this has been quite a year of change in my neck of the woods.
Thanks, Vanessa. This has been quite the year for me, too.
You are welcome!
I’m sorry if it has been hard, Robert? I hope things are going better?
Oh, just life’s ups and downs. Thanks for asking.
Well, here’s to a happy end of this year and start of a new! 😊🥂
Yes! Thank you. And the same to you!
Thank you!
precise to the subject matter, good work, Robert keep digging
Thank you! I’ll keep digging. It’s all I know to do.
Much maligned creatures, wasps. Some of them are remarkably beautiful.
They’re fascinating to watch, though one of them stung me on Friday, which I was not pleased with. 🙂
I like the pair of poems, one from the waspy perspective and one from yours. I also like the glass of malbec 🙂 Happy Thanksgiving, Robert!
I generally like wasps, but not when they sting me! The malbec was tasty. Happy Thanksgiving to you, too!
