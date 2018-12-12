Poem Up at Amethyst Review Posted on December 12, 2018 by robert okaji My poem “Where the Word Begins” is up at Amethyst Review. Thank you, Sarah Law, for accepting this poem. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Lovely, thoughtful poem, Robert. Congratulations.
Thank you, Merril!
Retracting the UNsaid … will be pondering that awhile.
That seems to describe many of my days…
Great post 😁
Thank you.
In pensive mood in a lonely room, tongue tied, hard to express but felt deep within.Missing a love one?
Something like that. 🙂
Congrats, Bob.
Thanks, Ken.
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
