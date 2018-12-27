I’ve two poems up at Defuncted, a journal dedicated to reprinting pieces from defunct publications. All too often our work simply disappears when a publication ceases operating, so I’m particularly grateful to editor Roo Black for providing writers with the opportunity to rejuvenate their work.
congratulations – i really like the concept of this journal
Thanks, Beth. It’s a great idea!
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Gorgeous and haunting work that needs to be read! Bravo!
Thank you, Ms. H. It’s nice to find these pieces another home!
Yes, what a good idea for a journal.
Yes! A wonderful idea.
Both poems are strong messages delivered gently … good that they have a new stage.
This is all wonderful – the journal and the poems themselves! Congrats, Bob!
