Countdown, #5: Every Drop

My last five posts of 2018 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.
Every Drop
Your light singes my roots
even deep underground, where
worms revel in your joy
and all the days’ secrets line up
awaiting their turn to kneel and
unwrap their daily truths in the
comfort of the chambered soil.
If I were a seed, I would wait
for your touch before sprouting,
and only then would I surge
to the surface, swallowing
your gift. Greedy but grateful,
I’d open, drink every drop.
nice one, thanks for sharing it for all of us who may have missed it the first time around
nice ideas
Thank you.
Great post 😁
Thank you.
No problem 😁 check out my blog when you get the chance 🙂
Will do.
Thank you!
Perfect with today’s bright sunshine!
The sun was welcome today!
