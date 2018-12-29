Countdown, #4: The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

My last five posts of 2018 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.

The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

In whose tongue

do you dream?

I fall closer to death

than birth, yet

the moon’s sliver

still parts the bare

branches and an unfilled

trench divides the

ground. Bit by bit,

we separate – you

remain in the earth,

recumbent, as I gather

years in stride.

Even the rain

leaves us alone.





This first appeared in December 2015.