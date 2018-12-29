Countdown, #4: The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

My last five posts of 2018 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.
The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed
In whose tongue
do you dream?
I fall closer to death
than birth, yet
the moon’s sliver
still parts the bare
branches and an unfilled
trench divides the
ground. Bit by bit,
we separate – you
remain in the earth,
recumbent, as I gather
years in stride.
Even the rain
leaves us alone.
Haunting but lovely
That’s ironic, Robert. A recent poem of mine concerns stones as well. I liked yours very much.
