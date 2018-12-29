Countdown, #4: The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

My last five posts of 2018 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.

 

The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

In whose tongue
do you dream?
I fall closer to death

than birth, yet
the moon’s sliver
still parts the bare

branches and an unfilled
trench divides the
ground. Bit by bit,

we separate – you
remain in the earth,
recumbent, as I gather

years in stride.
Even the rain
leaves us alone.

 

This first appeared in December 2015.

2 thoughts on “Countdown, #4: The Stone Remains Silent Even When Disturbed

