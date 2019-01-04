Poem Up at Kissing Dynamite

My poem “Self-Portrait as Wave” has been published in the first issue of Kissing Dynamite. Many thanks to editor Christine Taylor for taking this piece.
My poem “Self-Portrait as Wave” has been published in the first issue of Kissing Dynamite. Many thanks to editor Christine Taylor for taking this piece.
Congratulations, Robert!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Merril. A good start to the New Year!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
masterpiece – finding the right string of words and emotions to live through the elements
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
crashing through … again and again …
what a great metaphor for being amid a collective – waves of humanity!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes the crashing is painful. Sometimes it’s pleasant. But it’s necessary!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Super job, Bob. Congratulations
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Derrick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okaji smashes into the New Year with a double whammy. Good show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Daniel. A good start!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Certainly is. Should be a good year I reckon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope the trend holds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done, Bob. Congrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken!
LikeLike