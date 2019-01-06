Poem Up at Panoply

My poem “A Further Response from the Hornet’s Nest,” which somehow won first prize in Panoply’s first-ever contest, has been published in Issue 11 along with poems by such luminaries as Stephanie L. Harper, Kelli Allen, and AM Roselli. I’m thrilled to have a poem in this issue!
Congratulations, Robert!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Merril!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s an amazing photo and congrats too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. The photo is from morguefile.com.
LikeLike
So Wonderful, Robert!!!! Congratulations!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Susan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert, Congrats! You are pushing them out! Yes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Tre. I seem to be completing poems in spurts these days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re most welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations! You’re doing well on getting your stuff out there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew. I’m just persistent…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stay persistent. Wish I have half your persistence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know how to be any other way. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats Bob! Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. And Happy New Year to you, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
excellent!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Nancie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oooo, good one indeed – this poem “unhinges my door of resistance” – almost wish a hornet would come hover a bit, get acquainted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As long as it refrained from stinging!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very cool! Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Charles. I’m excited to have another poem in the same publication as Stephanie L. Harper. That’s two this month!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonderful, wonderful poem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, James. It seemed to fit the theme.
LikeLike
Somehow?! It’s a great poem. Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well deserved, Bob. Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s pretty exciting, Ken! Thank you.
LikeLike
A fine poem, so well deserved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Frank. Much appreciated.
LikeLike
that is amazing. this poem certainly has earned the honor
LikeLike