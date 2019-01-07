My poem “To the Vase Whose Emptiness Beckons” has been published at Cirrus Poetry Review. I am grateful to editor Hannah Norman for taking this piece.
Congratulations, Robert. Lovely, reflective poem.
Thank you, Merril.
Keep it going.
I’ll try, Andrew. Thank you.
And the parade of published poems continues… congratulations, Okaji-sensei!
Thanks, Daniel. I need to spend more time writing – life has intruded a great deal lately (or at least it seems that way).
Life provides the poetry… makes sure you write down the intrusions! 🙂
Congratulations, Bob.
Thanks, Ken. The drought is about to begin…
Lots of nostalgia in that vase of emptiness …
Beautiful slow pace, with a buzz to close – nice!
