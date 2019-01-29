Sleepless
One night exhausts another,
layering sheets and blankets,
wrinkles and folds. Oh, the
body wants to still the mind,
and shedding this weight,
float freely through the night.
Your memory of sleep’s touch
withers as you lie there,
absorbing the fan’s pattern.
How wonderful, then, to finally
drift across the room and settle
in that relaxed corner, among the
cobwebs and shadows and those
frustrated hours now set aside.
“Sleepless: first appeared here in October 2017.
This one feels waaaay too familiar!
It is, alas, all too common.
Not only does one night exhaust another but it bleeds into the days as well…everyone I know is an insomniac now. It the age and The Age. (K)
It seems the norm for almost everyone I know!
Vivid portrayal even for one who sleeps OK.
Thanks, Dave!
This is relatable to us all as we are living in this fast pace world of “you sleep, you lose” philosophy. Thus, insomnia has become the cup of human of all ages including the kids. Besides, people often forget that sound sleep is peaceful and rejuvenating.
Our preoccupations may define us. They certainly interfere with peaceful rest.
