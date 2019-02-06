Diverting Silence
Wren canyons down the morning’s edge, proclaiming dawn.
Unpapered, unfettered, fearless, he abides.
I say “he,” but sexual dimorphism is not apparent in the species.
Accepting signals, we process and choose, freighting gender aside.
Listening requires contextual interpretation, as does belief.
Shrilling to the porch screen, he spears a moth, veers outward.
An acquaintance claims birds are soulless, existing only to serve God.
As temple bells exist solely to announce, and rain, to water lawns.
Faith’s immensity looms in the absence of proof.
Spherical and hollow, suzu bells contain pellets.
The search for truth without error does not preclude fact.
Even tongueless bells ring.
“Diverting Silence” was published in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art in February 2017.
Wow! There is so much to unpack here, where does one start? Maybe one never does start and just lets it ring out on its own. This is really something. Nice work, Okaji-sensei!
Thanks, Daniel. Wonder is everywhere! I’ll never lack for questions!
This is one of my all-time favorites of yours, Sir Robert! The opening line, “Wren canyons down the morning’s edge, proclaiming dawn,” with its trochaic gravity and grace, and its purity of Truth (yes, with a capital T!), is stunningly humble and profound. What follows, then, instructs by way of sheer reverence and wonder, avoiding the pitfalls of didacticism at every turn. You are marvelous! ❤️
Thank you, Ms. H. I learn much from birds!
Ahh yes, Sir Robert Okaji… Avoider of Didacticism and Describer of Wrens. All hail thee!
That would not be a bad title to hold!
Sir Robert Okaji: Avider of Didacticism, Describer of Wrens, Ningen of Kokuho-s, Uber of Menschs, and Consumer of Fine Beers. All hail thee, all hail thee!
