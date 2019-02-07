Runaway Bus (with recording)

Here’s a recording of my poem “Runaway Bus,” which was featured on Postcard Poems and Prose Magazine in January 2017 and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.
Runaway Bus
Wishing for pristine airways
and unfeathered dreams, I lie
on my right side, and wait.
Again, the bellows flex and pump.
The relentless tickle, exploding,
another round of gasps and mucus retained,
one droplet among others,
spread across the night.
Comfort’s runaway bus never slows,
and I watch it pull away, shrinking in time.
Wait, wait, I say. I bought a ticket.
Your voice brings to life that plea at the end.
Thanks, Ken. That plea is so often ignored!
You know ‘greyhound’ will be back in 12 to 24 hrs in most locations… which is like the ac working perfectly on a cold night on to conk out in the heat of the day Detroit vapors whispering til they become their own putrid chorus…. and it’s only six hours to go
And what a long six hours!
Ahahaha. – oddly I was going to somewhere so the torture was swiftly forgotten as I surely road the dog again
“Wait! Wait, I say. I bought a ticket!” I love this!
That bus seems to leave me behind all too often!
Yuck did you just sneeze out a genius wizardry of a poem. It is good that the bus left Comforts can be treacherous grasping you and never letting you grow.
There are comforts, and there are COMFORTS. Breathing is a good one. 😀
