Shadow (with Recording)

Shadow
walking,
crushing juniper berries
at dusk
the dog shadows me
in his absence
* * *
“Shadow” first appeared here in April, 2015. It could be considered a companion piece to “Mother’s Day,” which is included in the July 2016 edition of The Lake.
Music: “Thunderbird” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Beautiful writing, thanks for sharing.
Thanks very much!
Companions remain beyond their bodies… in hearts, thoughts … and some in poems. This is a beautiful recording.
They’re always there! Thanks, Jazz.
I don’t know how I would take walks — through our neighborhood, up our tiny mountain — without my little dog ❤
Walking alone is definitely not the same!
beautifully done
Yes, absence is a palpable kind of presence.
Robert, as always, your work lays open my heart. I found myself watching little Tadpole-Marie (my dog) entertaining herself with her hedgehog toy, and remembering how she will leave this world before I do. And how that will not be easy for me to handle. How even now, the cat brothers I adopted so many years ago still leave me lost objects, though they’ve long since crossed the rainbow bridge – and will still miao to remind me to play. Thank you. So much. And no matter how long ago the loss, my deepest sympathy. I know your Friend is playing with Fang the Toothless, Charlie the Snoring Champion, and Checkers the Eater of Encyclopedias and Terror of Chickens.
