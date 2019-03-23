Track (after Tranströmer)
2 p.m.: Sunlight. The subway flows
beneath us. Flecks of darkness
shimmer madly on the wall.
As when a man cracks a window into a dream,
remembering everything, even
what never occurred.
Or after skimming the surface of good health,
all his nights become ash, billowing clouds,
strong and warm, suffocating him.
The subway never stops.
2 o’clock. Filtered sunlight, smoke.
* * *
I’ve been dipping into Friends, You Drank Some Darkness, Robert Bly’s 1975 translations of Harry Martinson, Gunnar Ekelöf and Tomas Tranströmer, and I couldn’t resist playing with one of my favorite poems. A different darkness, a separate space, another landscape…
This first appeared here in April 2015.
Love the Bly translations!
They opened my world!
Mmmmm the clock ticking at 2pm…….. Filtered sunlight that turns out not to be so scorchy…
I’ve had my fill of the scorchy!
This cuts really close. Perhaps it’s my age, but so many I know seem to be stuck in stanza 3. A nightmare that changes the quality of light and dark. (K)
I’ve experience my share of that lately, as well.
