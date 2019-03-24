Even at Night

Even at Night

That year it snowed
and possibilities sprouted
like secrets opening to
chambers in the deep cedars

lining our hills. What did you read
in the vultures’ loops, in those
spaces within? I recall striding
through a field of labor-drunk

bees burdened with pollen. Now
we trek from house to hovel,
carrying books and drills,
water and planks, moving

glass and stone and the dying,
finding absolution in task, in
ritual and folly, in soil and sky;
the sun touches us even at night.

 

“Even at Night” was first published in 13 Alphabet Magazine, out of Bangladesh, in September 2018.

 

 

16 thoughts on “Even at Night

  5. The notion of wanting/finding “absolution” jars me right out of this pensive pastoral on life’s ostensible beauty, and won’t let me stop thinking about absence filling those hollows where possibility ought to be. Wow.

