Even at Night
That year it snowed
and possibilities sprouted
like secrets opening to
chambers in the deep cedars
lining our hills. What did you read
in the vultures’ loops, in those
spaces within? I recall striding
through a field of labor-drunk
bees burdened with pollen. Now
we trek from house to hovel,
carrying books and drills,
water and planks, moving
glass and stone and the dying,
finding absolution in task, in
ritual and folly, in soil and sky;
the sun touches us even at night.
“Even at Night” was first published in 13 Alphabet Magazine, out of Bangladesh, in September 2018.
You have given me three or more years of good reading, Robert, for which i thank you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, Bruce. You’ve made my day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really like this one, Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Merril!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this poem, Bob! Curious – is the post title purposely different from the poem’s title and last line?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d like to say it was purposely different, but it’s just a typo. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has so many layers, and fits so many moments of our lives. (K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our lives are multi-faceted!
LikeLiked by 1 person
As are your words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, thank you, Kerfe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The notion of wanting/finding “absolution” jars me right out of this pensive pastoral on life’s ostensible beauty, and won’t let me stop thinking about absence filling those hollows where possibility ought to be. Wow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regrets can be difficult to absolve, and those absences can fill any space, no matter how large. Geeze, what a downer!
LikeLike
Sorry about that…
LikeLiked by 1 person
A beauty, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Cate!
LikeLike
Even at night
even as we sleep
love grabs us deep
I’ve a lovely song for you Robert…..enjoy
LikeLike