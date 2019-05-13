Mother’s Day (with recording)

Mother’s Day
The dog is my shadow and I fear his loss. My loss.
I cook for him daily, in hope of retaining him.
Each regret is a thread woven around the oak’s branches.
Each day lived is one less to live.
Soon the rabbits will be safe, and the squirrels.
As if they were not. One morning
I’ll greet an empty space and walk alone,
toss the ball into the yard, where it will remain.
It is Mother’s Day.
Why did I not weep at my mother’s grave?
I unravel the threads and place them around the dog.
The wind carries them aloft.
“Mother’s Day” was published in The Lake in July 2016, and last appeared here in May 2018.
This has such a somber tone to it, but one of relief too, Robert. Peace to you for sharing this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for reading, Tre.
LikeLike
You’re quite welcome.
LikeLike
A beautiful poem and read. Thank you Robert.
LikeLike
Very tender. Nicely spoken!
LikeLike
So much emotion packed into this little poem.
LikeLike
I was heavy yesterday for a loss that was not my mother, but here she is heavy in my mind today. The emotions are woven and tangled. Every word here is true. (K)
LikeLike